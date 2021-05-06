Digital Reserve Currency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.15 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00297311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

