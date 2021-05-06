DigitalBits Hits One Day Volume of $2.28 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $91.40 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.01 or 0.00778580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.39 or 0.02285798 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

