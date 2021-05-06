DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $91.40 million and $2.28 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.01 or 0.00778580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.39 or 0.02285798 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

