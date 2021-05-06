DigitalNote Market Capitalization Hits $32.79 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $660,691.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.54 or 0.00787680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,265,142 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,268,902 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

