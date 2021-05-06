Dimecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,147.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $4,147.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014727 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00336480 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.