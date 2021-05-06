DMarket Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $59.40 million and $6,061.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

