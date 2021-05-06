Dock Price Tops $0.12 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Dock has a market cap of $80.17 million and $16.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.