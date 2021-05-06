Doge Token Price Tops $0.0187 (DOGET)

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Doge Token has traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Doge Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Doge Token has a market cap of $147.77 million and $8.93 million worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00270580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.79 or 0.01159025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,820.41 or 1.00183232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Doge Token

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN . Doge Token’s official website is doge-token.com

