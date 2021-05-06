Dogecoin Hits One Day Volume of $20.92 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 89% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $76.10 billion and $20.92 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00615548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,489,119,200 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

