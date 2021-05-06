Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $432.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.
DPZ traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $433.83. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $436.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.