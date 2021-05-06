Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $432.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

DPZ traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $433.83. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $436.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

