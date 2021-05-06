Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of DFIN traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 843,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.