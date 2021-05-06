Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of DIIBF stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $320.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.