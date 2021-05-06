DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $309,154.38 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 85.6% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $309,154.38 and $91.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

