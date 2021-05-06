Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

