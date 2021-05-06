Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

