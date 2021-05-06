DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

