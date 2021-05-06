Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

