DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $34.37 or 0.00061455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $862,137.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.09 or 0.01153476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.27 or 0.00797969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.03 or 0.99791784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

