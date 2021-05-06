Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.27. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 313,472 shares trading hands.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

