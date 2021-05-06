Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 915 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,337.92 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,389.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.25) by $1.99. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,295.68.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

