DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

