Earnbase 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,300.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Earnbase has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $15.06 or 0.00026751 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars.

