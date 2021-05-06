Eastman Chemical to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE EMN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $123.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28.
EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
