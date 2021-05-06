Eastman Chemical to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $123.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.