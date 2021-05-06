Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.620-2.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.62-$2.82 EPS.

EPC traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,307. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.