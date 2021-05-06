Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.42 Per Share

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ediston Property Investment’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 67.93 ($0.89) on Thursday. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.27.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

