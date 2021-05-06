Egretia Tops One Day Volume of $7.90 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $7.90 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

