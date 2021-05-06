eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,696. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

