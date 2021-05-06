Electronic Arts Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

