Elitium (EUM) Hits One Day Volume of $426,492.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $156.26 million and approximately $426,492.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00009228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

