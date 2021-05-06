Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%.
Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 381,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The stock has a market cap of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.