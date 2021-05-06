Elrond Hits One Day Volume of $136.89 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $136.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $192.11 or 0.00343531 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,656,985 coins and its circulating supply is 17,412,827 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

