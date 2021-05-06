Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Cap of $12.63 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.