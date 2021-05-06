Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 12,600 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,829 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68.

