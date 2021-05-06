Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 106,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $448.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.