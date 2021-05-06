Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.75. 140,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

