Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

