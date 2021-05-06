Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,962.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 566.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $2,779,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.02. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,965. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

