Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $145.66. 142,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

