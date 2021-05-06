Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 120,548 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 120,548 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Comcast by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 66,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 5,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 517,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,520. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

