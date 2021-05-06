Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $106.94. 36,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,831. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.