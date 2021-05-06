Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $64.92 million and $1.21 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.61 or 0.00788542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006592 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004051 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00165716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.