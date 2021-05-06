Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ENRFF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

