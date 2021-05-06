Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.34.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.24.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

