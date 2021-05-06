EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 1,792,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

