Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 341,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.