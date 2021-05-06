EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Hits $98,961.67

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $98,961.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

