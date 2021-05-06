Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.