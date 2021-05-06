Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

