Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
ENV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 624,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
