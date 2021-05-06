Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

ENV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 624,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -543.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

