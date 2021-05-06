Enzyme Reaches Market Capitalization of $206.53 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Enzyme has a market cap of $206.53 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $115.20 or 0.00205445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

